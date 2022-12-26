Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'

The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband celebrated the holiday with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, in addition to the family's three dogs

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

and
Published on December 26, 2022 05:49 PM
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burka Celebrate Christmas with Twins
Photo: Neil Patrick Harris/instagram

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family went all out for Christmas.

The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband, 47, celebrated the holiday with a family photo featuring their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, as well as the brood's three dogs.

"Merry Christmas and much love from Ella, David, Gideon, Spike, Papa, Harper and Gidget," Harris wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the family next to the tree, which appeared to be decked out with a couple of Elton John ornaments.

The couple, who is good friends with the music legend, sported festive pajamas with their kids, as Harris wore a Santa hat printed with "Papa," the twins' name for him. Even two of the dogs donned holiday attire in the cozy family shot.

In October, the couple celebrated the twins' birthdays with Instagram tributes as Harris shared sweet pictures hugging each of his kids, along with a heartfelt caption reflecting on the occasion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjndRyJOgPP/?hl=en dbelicious Verified Happy 12th GOLDEN Birthday to these incredible kids! I can’t believe how fast this has all gone! I am so proud of how you are growing up. You are sweet, caring, compassionate, creative and you have the best sense of humor. I am proud to be your dad and I can’t wait to see how the next 12 years evolve. I couldn’t ask for better kids! #goldenbirthday #12on12 #wondertwins Edited · 1d
David Burtka/Instagram

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me," he wrote. "They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist."

Noting that parenting is "all-consuming" and "the most constantly challenging thing David and I have ever done," the Uncoupled actor added that his kids are "so, so worth it."

"They are remarkable. They are my children. They are my world," he shared, adding: "I am supremely proud of who they have become, of who they are becoming, and am just so grateful to have them in my life."

RELATED VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween

Burtka shared a photo of the twins to his own Instagram, writing: "Happy 12th GOLDEN Birthday to these incredible kids! I can't believe how fast this has all gone! I am so proud of how you are growing up.

"You are sweet, caring, compassionate, creative and you have the best sense of humor. I am proud to be your dad and I can't wait to see how the next 12 years evolve," Burtka continued. "I couldn't ask for better kids! #goldenbirthday#12on12"

