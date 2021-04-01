Neil Patrick Harris Marks 17 Years Since First Date with 'Baby Daddy' David Burtka: 'You're the Best'

"I am constantly amazed at your parenting skills," said David Burtka of Neil Patrick Harris, with whom he shares 10-year-old twins Harper and Gideon

Neil Patrick Harris is honoring his "baby daddy" David Burtka as they mark 17 years of being together.

The How I Met Your Mother alum, 47, shared a selfie alongside his husband, 45, on Instagram Thursday to celebrate 17 years since their first date. Harris and Burtka went on to tie the knot in September 2014 in Italy after getting engaged in 2007. They share two children, 10-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.

"Happy anniversary, David. You are my top priority, my constant inspiration, my baby daddy, and my best friend," Harris wrote in his caption. "Going on a date with you seventeen years ago? Best. Decision. Ever. Thanks for the love, and the laughs, and the life. You're the best."

In the comment section, Burtka wrote, "I love you more- there I said it!!"

Additionally, on his own Instagram page, Burtka paid tribute to Harris, praising his "parenting skills" and their dream life together.

"@nph we started dating 17 years ago today! WOW- the best 17 years yet! You have given me the life I have dreamed of," he wrote. "I am constantly amazed at your parenting skills, how hard you work to provide for our family, how much we still laugh, that we haven't lost 'it' in the romantic department and most importantly that we are still madly in love."

"I am sorry we can't be together today," Burtka added as Harris continued quarantining in Toronto for a project. "I can't wait to celebrate when you are home. I love you with all my heart."

Earlier this year, Harris opened up to PEOPLE about how quarantining last year brought their family closer together.

"I think it's made the kids closer to each other and made us become closer to them in a much more nuanced way," he said at the time. "So as challenging as it's been, I really appreciate the good things that have come from it."

Harris added of their new routines: "The kids are in fourth grade remotely, so they each have their own little school room and their own key lights and their own headphones. I feel like they're in the school of the future — in the present! But they don't get to go to gymnastics classes, swimming and a lot of the social activities and play dates that they are used to."