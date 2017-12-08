"I love you because you rock!" read Neil Patrick Harris' 7-year-old daughter Harper's sweet note to the tooth fairy

See Neil Patrick Harris' Daughter Harper's Letter to the Tooth Fairy: I 'Love Being a Father'

Harper Grace‘s smile is only one of many sweet things about her.

Case in point: an adorable letter the 7-year-old daughter of Neil Patrick Harris wrote to the tooth fairy, which the proud dad couldn’t resist showing off on Instagram Thursday.

“Harper lost another tooth. Wrote this letter,” Harris captioned the post, which featured the letter written in multicolored crayons and bearing the message, “Dear tooth fairy, I lost my tooth today! I love you because you rock!”

“Sigh. I just love being a father,” added the A Series of Unfortunate Events star, 44, who also shares Harper’s twin brother Gideon Scott with husband David Burtka.

Harper’s imagination and huge heart likely have at least a little to do with her famous dad. The actor — who recently filled in as guest host for Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! — just released his first children’s book, The Magic Misfits, which has a powerful message at its core.

“[This] book teaches about magic tricks, about the ideas behind magic, but also about inclusion, about being powerful within yourself, embracing your differences,” he told PeopleTV’s Shelf Life of the book, which is the first in a planned four-installment series.

“I think everyone feels (especially at that age) like they’re a misfit so I wanted to really be able to honor the differences that people have,” he continued, adding, “I really deeply [believe] that what makes us powerful is what is unique about us.”

Not that fans of the How I Met Your Mother alum have to look far to find evidence of his family’s creativity. Their carnival-themed get-ups were only the latest in Harris and Burtka’s yearly tradition of going all out on Halloween costumes.