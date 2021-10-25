The actor’s 11-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, teased their dad for spending so much time on social media

Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 1,000th Instagram Post as His Twins Tease Him for Social Media Use

Neil Patrick Harris has reached 1,000 posts on Instagram — but not everyone is impressed.

On Saturday, the How I Met Your Mother actor, 48, celebrated a social media milestone with his children, daughter Harper Grace and son Gideon Scott — whom he shares with husband David Burtka.

"Okay guys, I brought you here for a very special announcement. This is my 1,000th post on Instagram," Harris said in a video alongside the twins.

The kids then teased their dad's extensive social media use before walking off. "Stop staring at your phone all the time," Gideon said before Harper added, "Yeah, spend more time with us."

Harris later hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a glimpse of life at home as the family of four prepared dinner together with their dogs.

"Random vid of us getting ready to eat. Terribly exciting description, yes, but oh ho! What fun was had..!" the actor captioned the 10-minute live stream.

Earlier this month, Harris celebrated the twins' birthdays with a sweet post and message on Instagram.

"Happy 11th Birthday, Harper and Gideon. You continue to illuminate our world with your spirits, and are growing into truly remarkable people," Harris wrote of a sweet photo of the kids sitting side by side on a boat.

The proud dad continued, "Thank you for pushing yourselves, for protecting each other, and for making your father and I laugh, melt, and marvel. You're the best things in our very fortunate lives. We love you both in every way, and without conditions. ❤️❤️ #happybirthday #proudparents."

Burtka also posted a celebratory photo at the time, writing, "Happy Birthday to the most amazing kids I know. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We are so lucky to have you in our lives! I can't believe you are 11."

The actor previously spoke about his love for his kids and a favorite family tradition in an interview with PEOPLE.

In April, Harris explained that he and Burtka, 46, look forward to taking Harper and Gideon to Walt Disney World around Christmas each year, an annual vacation he hopes to keep up until his twins "can't stand" him.

"Our kids have grown up appreciating and valuing not only the amusement rides, but the architecture and the Imagineering that goes on, both in front and behind the scenes," the star said.