Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween

The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 05:15 PM
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress as Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
Photo: Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again!

The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots.

"Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family."

Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is dressed as the Burger King himself.

Next to him, Harris sits in full Ronald McDonald garb with a cup in one hand and a french fry hanging out of his mouth. Last but not least is Gideon, who sits on the floor holding a piece of fried chicken while dressed as Colonel Sanders.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Burtka shared the photo, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the family getting into their respective characters on his own Instagram page.

The photos show the couple and their kids working on different elements of their costumes and goofing around between photo takes. Harper makes funny faces as she dances around as Wendy and even photobombs a picture where Harris works on Burtka's makeup.

Last year, the family dressed up as characters from classic horror movies, with Harris as Norman Bates from Psycho, Burtka as Jack Torrance from The Shining, Gideon as the evil doll Chucky from the Child's Play film franchise and Harper as the possessed Regan from The Exorcist.

"I hope you all Murder Halloween this year!" Burtka captioned the portrait of Harris and their twins.

Harris added on his Instagram, "Frights, Camera, Action!' This Halloween, may all your screams come true... #halloween2021."

Neil Patrick Harris Halloween
Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Earlier this month, Harper and Gideon celebrated their golden birthday as they turned 12 on Oct. 12.

The Uncoupled star, 49, shared sweet pictures hugging each of his kids on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption reflecting on the major milestone moment.

"Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the greatest two things that have ever happened to me," he wrote. "They inspire me, make me chortle, allow me to be an imperfect father, and fill me with a type of love I never knew could exist."

Noting that parenting is "all-consuming" and "the most constantly challenging thing David and I have ever done," the How I Met Your Mother alum expressed that his kids are "so, so worth it."

"They are remarkable. They are my children. They are my world," he shared, adding, "I am supremely proud of who they have become, of who they are becoming, and am just so grateful to have them in my life."

On his Instagram page, Burtka, 47, shared a photo of the twins posing together. "Happy 12th GOLDEN Birthday to these incredible kids! I can't believe how fast this has all gone!" the chef wrote. "I am so proud of how you are growing up."

"You are sweet, caring, compassionate, creative and you have the best sense of humor. I am proud to be your dad and I can't wait to see how the next 12 years evolve," he continued.

"I couldn't ask for better kids! #goldenbirthday#12on12"

Related Articles
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Wish 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon a Happy Birthday
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon's Birthday
Advocate Children's Hospital Halloween
NICU Families Dress Babies Up in Halloween Costumes That Are 'Too Cute to Spook' — See Photos!
Hayley Hubbard family Halloween
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
James Van Der Beek, celeb kids at the pumpkin patch
See the Celebrity Kids Who've Journeyed to the Pumpkin Patch This Fall
Donald Faison family Halloween costumes
Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder Dresses Up as His 'Clueless' Counterpart Dionne for Halloween
Teddi Mellencamp's Kids Say Their Matching Top Gun Costumes are 'Humiliating' as She Jokes 'Could Be Worse'
Teddi Mellencamp's Kids Say Matching 'Top Gun' Costumes Are 'Humiliating': 'Could've Been Worse'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkRS3aBpnMY/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Jessica Alba/Instagram
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her 'The Shining' Halloween Costume
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
neil-patrick-harris-halloween-0928
The Best Celebrity Family Halloween Costumes of All Time
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka pose at the opening night of Second Stage Theater's production of "Take Me Out" on Broadway at The Hayes Theatre on April 4, 2022 in New York City
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Relationship Timeline
West Hollywood, CA - Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart And Madelaine Petsch are all dressed up as the witches from 'Hocus Pocus' as they head to Vas Morgan's Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
Neil Patrick Harris, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, David Burtka attend Fri, Jul 30 2021 NAOMI WATTS AND LIZZIE TISCH HOST MICHAEL KORS 40TH ANNIVERSARY DINNER Bridgehampton, NY
Neil Patrick Harris Watched 'The Shining' with His Horror-Loving Daughter — And She Wasn't Impressed
lady-gaga-halloween
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris attend the after party for the premiere of Uncoupled S1 presented by Netflix at The Oak Room on July 26, 2022 in New York City.
Neil Patrick Harris on Playing Newly 'Uncoupled' When Love for Husband David Burtka Is 'All I've Known'
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Flexes His Whimsical Arm Tattoo: 'I Got Some New Ink'
Uncoupled. Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 105 of Uncoupled. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Neil Patrick Harris Goes Through 'Five Stages of Grief' in Netflix's New Series 'Uncoupled'