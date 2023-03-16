NEEDTOBREATHE's Seth Bolt and Wife Tori Expecting First Baby: 'We Are on Top of the World'

NEEDTOBREATHE's Seth Bolt is going to be a dad!

The musician, 39, and wife Tori Bolt are expecting their first baby together in August, a rep for the couple exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

"We are on top of the world!" Tori tells PEOPLE of the pair's excitement to become first-time parents.

In addition to his work in the music world, Seth and Tori's fame comes from their creation of Bolt Farm Treehouse, a luxury mountaintop wellness resort inspired by a treehouse built by Seth that the couple honeymooned in.

"We honeymooned in the treehouse Seth built for our wedding…and now we're going to raise our baby in one! Treehouses continue to play a significant role in our biggest milestones," says Tori.

The Bolts, who are on a mission to deliver life-changing travel experiences for people to reconnect with nature, strengthen relationships, remember their purpose, and rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul, are excited for their new addition to join them on their journey.

"We are well on our way, and now our little one will witness it all during this exciting new chapter," says Seth.

Tori says she and Seth found out they were expecting around Christmas time and shared the exciting news with their families over the holidays.

"We found out we were pregnant right before Christmas, so naturally, we announced the news to our parents by giving them a present that had a baby onesie inside that had a cute little tractor and said 'Farm help on the way!' " she shares.

The couple says they plan on having a combined baby shower and sex reveal as they hope to get friends and family from across the country to join together for "one big celebration."

"At Bolt Farm, we believe Love is our superpower," adds Seth. "We have a great team that is just as excited as we are to love this baby."