Ned Brower and Sarah Jane Morris Welcome Daughter Beau Katherine

"Happy to share the good news that I am officially done being pregnant and am now mother to little GIRL, Beau Katherine, who was born on Saturday," the actress writes.

It’s a girl for Ned Brower and Sarah Jane Morris.

“Happy to share the good news that I am officially done being [pregnant and] am now mother to little GIRL, Beau Katherine, who was born on [Saturday, Feb. 1],” the actress, 36, Tweeted Tuesday. “In LOVE!”

This is the second child for the former Brothers and Sisters star and her rocker hubby, 35, who plays drums for Rooney.

Their son, Emmett Andrew, turned 4 in January.

Morris, who’s also known for her guest run on NCIS, waited for a delivery surprise to find out the sex of the baby.

