Nearly 60,000 Select Safety-First and Max-Cosi Car Seats Recalled Over Anchoring System

Dorel Juvenile Group is issuing a wide-spanning voluntary recall.

The car seat manufacturer has decided to recall all models of Safety 1st onBoard 35 SecureTech and Maxi-Cosi Coral XP, Mico XP, Mico XP Max, and Mico Luxe+ rear-facing infant car seats and Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat Base with self-retracting lower anchor systems, they announced in a safety bulletin last week.

Some car seats were sold on their own, while others were sold as part of a travel system.

The car seats included have anchoring systems that do not conform to the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for Child Restraint Systems, because the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base may fail.

Dorel is offering affected customers a replacement seat base. In the meantime, owners are advised to only secure their child seat(s) with the vehicle belt restraint system until the seat is remedied. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 7.

Owners of recalled models can contact Dorel customer service at 1-877-657-9546 or by email, and can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or on their website.