Nearly 60,000 Select Safety-First and Max-Cosi Car Seats Recalled Over Anchoring System

Lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base on recalled models may fail, Dorel Juvenile Group and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warn

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 03:06 PM
car seat recalls
Car Seats.

Dorel Juvenile Group is issuing a wide-spanning voluntary recall.

The car seat manufacturer has decided to recall all models of Safety 1st onBoard 35 SecureTech and Maxi-Cosi Coral XP, Mico XP, Mico XP Max, and Mico Luxe+ rear-facing infant car seats and Maxi-Cosi Infant Car Seat Base with self-retracting lower anchor systems, they announced in a safety bulletin last week.

Some car seats were sold on their own, while others were sold as part of a travel system.

The car seats included have anchoring systems that do not conform to the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for Child Restraint Systems, because the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base may fail.

Baby girl (12-17 months) sitting in baby car seat during car trip
Getty

Dorel is offering affected customers a replacement seat base. In the meantime, owners are advised to only secure their child seat(s) with the vehicle belt restraint system until the seat is remedied. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 7.

Owners of recalled models can contact Dorel customer service at 1-877-657-9546 or by email, and can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or on their website.

