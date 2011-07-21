Neal McDonough, Wife Expecting Fourth Child

Due mid-August, McDonough reveals they're expecting a girl - the couple are already parents to son Morgan Patrick, 5½, and daughters Catherine Maggie, 4, and London Jane, 18 months - and couldn't be happier.

There’s another baby on the way for Neal McDonough!

The actor, 45, and his wife Ruvé proudly showed off her growing baby bump on Tuesday while attending the premiere of his new film Captain America: The First Avenger in New York City.

“We feel extremely blessed beyond belief. She’s ready, this hasn’t been the easiest pregnancy, but we’re all excited,” he tells PEOPLE.

“My son Morgan and I will be in the McDonough House of Estrogen, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”