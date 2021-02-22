NE-YO and Crystal Renay share two sons together, and he is also dad to a son and daughter from his previous relationship

NE-YO and Wife Crystal Renay 'Overjoyed' to Be Expecting Another Child: '#5thandFinal,' He Says

NE-YO and Crystal Renay have a baby on the way!

On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning artist, 41, announced that he and his wife are expecting another child. "Overjoyed to announce...... the family is expanding...👶🏽!" NE-YO wrote, adding "You ready baby? Let's go!"

Alongside the note, NE-YO shared a video of the couple showing Renay's baby bump. The pregnant mother appeared only in a pair of underwear while her husband concealed her bare breasts with one arm and gently caressing her baby bump with the other.

The new baby will join the couple's two sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 2½, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5. NE-YO is also dad to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from his previous relationship.

In his baby announcement, the singer also added the hashtags, "#Number5 #5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings."

The star recently opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood and how his children are his biggest fans when it comes to his music.

"I know my kids love my music. I don't know about any other entertainers and their kids, but my kids actually dig my music," he said. "They're actually the best people to get critiques on my music from because they're not listening to it the way music people listen to music; they're listening to whether they feel it or don't. That's very useful to me, so normally I'll run a song by them, and if they like it, I know I'm going in the right direction."

"They're very quick to tell me how much they don't like something — just as quick as they tell me how much they do," NE-YO added with a laugh.

He also touched on parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It's been a little chaotic, but I've always been one to roll with the punches and by the grace of God, my family is the same way," he said.

"But more time in the house just means more time to spend together, more time for us to enjoy each other, and more time for them to break more things," he laughed.

The time at home has also helped NE-YO to work out his differences with his wife Renay. In early 2020, the couple had decided to go their separate ways and pursue a divorce — a decision they've since worked through.