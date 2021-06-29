NE-YO Shares First Glimpse at Baby Daughter Isabella Rose: 'Welcome to the World Lil' Mama'

NE-YO is introducing his daughter to the world!

The Grammy-winning musician, 41, shared to Instagram an adorable video of his newborn on Monday, giving his followers their first glimpse at his newest addition, Isabella Rose Smith.

"LADIES N' GENTS. Introducing the newest member of the Smith Clan ISABELLA ROSE SMITH🥰🥰🥰," he captioned the video. "Welcome to the world lil' mama. And know that I got you thru when, where and whatever. Now and forever."

He continued, "You got 3 big brothers and a big sister that all love you and got your back too. Not to mention a whole tribe of friends and family❤️❤️❤️ @itscrystalsmith we did that Lovely, yes we did. Thank you for this gift of a little princess. I LOVE YOU."

NE-YO and his wife Crystal Renay welcomed baby Isabella on June 25.

"ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! 🌹 God said don't make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am (lucky lil lady) 5 lbs. 7 oz. of perfection 🥺🥰 My world is finally complete 🙌🏽," the mom captioned a photo from the delivery room.

On her Instagram Story, Crystal also shared a photo of her daughter's tiny footprint, plus a written message that said, "Princess Isabella Rose Smith! You are worth all the pain!"

This is NE-YO's fifth child. Baby Isabella joins the couple's two sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 3, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5. NE-YO (born Shaffer Smith) is also dad to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from a previous relationship.

The star recently opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood and how his children are his biggest fans when it comes to his music.

"I know my kids love my music. I don't know about any other entertainers and their kids, but my kids actually dig my music," he said. "They're actually the best people to get critiques on my music from because they're not listening to it the way music people listen to music; they're listening to whether they feel it or don't. That's very useful to me, so normally I'll run a song by them, and if they like it, I know I'm going in the right direction."