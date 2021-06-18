NE-YO Reveals the 'Greatest' Father's Day Gift He's Ever Received: 'I'm Blessed'

NE-YO has been "blessed" with many Father's Day celebrations throughout the years - but one stands out!

The "Let Me Love You" singer, 41, tells PEOPLE about the "greatest" gift he's received for the holiday, becoming a dad of five soon and the lessons he's learned from his children.

"Favorite Father's Day gift of all time thus far has definitely been my son," NE-YO tells PEOPLE of his son Roman Alexander-Raj, who turned 3 on Monday. "He was born three years ago on Father's Day - that's the greatest one so far."

Because Father's Day overlaps with Roman's birthday, the Step Up: High Water star says this holiday his family is "going to celebrate him because in celebrating him, we celebrate me."

He adds, "He's the last boy so we just want to make sure that he knows he's loved and appreciated. Him smiling is my gift."

In addition to Roman, NE-YO and wife Crystal Renay are parents to son Shaffer Chimere Jr "S.J.", 5. The singer is also a father to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from his previous relationship.

"I'm blessed with a family that celebrates me whenever they can. Every day is Father's Day," the World of Dance alum tells PEOPLE. "I'm celebrated regularly. I'm blessed."

This holiday, the singer's family will also be celebrating him becoming a father of five. Renay, 34, is currently pregnant with a baby girl - a first for her and a second for NE-YO.

"My starting five! I'm very excited," he tells PEOPLE. "This one is a girl so I feel like this is the perfect round out to the family. My oldest is my girl and then I got three boys and then my youngest will be a girl so I've got the perfect little book stops on either side. I'm in a good space."

"I'm very excited to meet her and see whose personality she [has] - mine or Mommy's," he says while jokingly making a nervous expression.

NE-YO's children are equally ecstatic, he tells PEOPLE. "Oh man, they can't wait," the singer says, revealing one of his children is particularly impatient.

"I mean S.J., my 5-year-old, every single day it's, 'Is my baby sister here yet?' " he recalls, joking that he tells his son, "No, and we'll let you know. We'll call you. Go play or something, but she'll be here soon."

The doting father also admits he's apprehensive about diving full force into work after spending so much time with his kids during lockdown.

"I thank God for the opportunity to sit down and actually be with my kids more over the quarantine. Before the quarantine, it was a different city every night going out of town," he tells PEOPLE, adding that he's thankful his children had an "understanding from an early age" about why he was on the road.

NE-YO continues, "I know the world is opening back up slowly and it's gonna be hard for me to jump back out there. I'm spoiled now ... I love being able to spend time with my kids even when they annoy the hell out of me. It's the only annoyance that I would choose."

His children have also taught the "Closer" singer many lessons.