The couple are already parents to sons Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5, and Roman Alexander-Raj, 2½

NE-YO and Wife Crystal Smith Share Ultrasound Video of Their Baby on the Way

Baby joy!

On Instagram Wednesday, NE-YO's wife Crystal Smith shared a video taken during an ultrasound of the couple's little one on the way. She captioned her post with a white heart.

This marks baby number three for NE-YO (né Shaffer Chimere Smith) and Crystal, 34, together while it is the singer's fifth child.

The couple together who jointly revealed last month that they are expecting another child together.

"Overjoyed to announce......the family is expanding...👶🏽!" the Grammy-winner captioned his Instagram video. "🥰🥰🥰You ready baby? Let's go!"

The "Religious" star, 41, also shared that the newest addition to the family will be his "#5thandFinal" child.

The Smiths are parents to sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 2½, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5. NE-YO is also dad to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw.

NE-YO recently opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood and spending time with his children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a little chaotic, but I've always been one to roll with the punches and by the grace of God, my family is the same way," the star said. "More time in the house just means more time to spend together, more time for us to enjoy each other and more time for them to break more things."

Image zoom NE-YO, wife Crystal Renay and their kids | Credit: NE-YO/Instagram

With a new baby on the way, NE-YO is excited to have found his footing at home.

"Before this whole thing happened, I can now admit I was very much a parent that did a lot of my parenting through FaceTime and stuff like that because I was always moving and traveling and doing things to bring home the bacon," he told PEOPLE.