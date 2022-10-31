Ndamukong Suh's Twin Sons Dress Up as Puppies in '101 Dalmatian'-Themed Family Costume

Ndamukong Suh is going all-in on Halloween with his family.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman and wife Katya are channeling a Disney classic for their family costume with twin sons Kingston Rudolph Bongjo and Khari David Fombuh this year, they reveal exclusively to PEOPLE.

"We have a 101 Dalmatians theme for our family costume this year," Katya tells PEOPLE. "It was one of my favorite movies growing up, and I love that I now get to pass that along to the boys."

The family photos show Katya dressed up as Cruella DeVille and Ndamukong as Roger Radcliffe, with Kingston and Khari as adorable Dalmatian puppies.

Ndamukong and Katya tell PEOPLE they're enjoying getting their boys into the spooky season's spirit.

"Kingston and Khari are still a little too young to fully appreciate how seriously we take Halloween in the Suh house, but they watched some of their cousins get ready for trick-or-treating this year and you can tell they enjoyed all the excitement," the NFL star tells PEOPLE.

Being a family that loves Halloween, the Suhs celebrate all season long, from spooky snacks to creepy touches of decor in their home. For Katya, experimenting with healthy snacks with her toddlers has been some of the most fun of the season so far.

"Leading up to Halloween, we've been having fun with some themed healthy snacks like apples with cinnamon and 'witches brooms' using pretzels and string cheese to create the brooms and giving the boys some new textures to try," Katya shares.

The Suhs celebrated Halloween with a party at their home with family, where Katya got creative with cocktails and kids' drinks that fit their theme.

"With Kicks & Cocktails, I went all out on creating adult and kid-friendly drinks for our family party. I made jello skeleton heads and filled gloves with water to create ice hands," she reveals.

"We also got some costume syringes and made 'vampire blood' for adults with different alcohols and a kid-friendly version with juices."

Ndamukong and Katya — who announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in December 2020 — met while at school at the University of Nebraska in 2009 and maintained a close relationship and friendship from there, eventually moving in together in 2018.

After becoming engaged in spring 2019, the pair tied the knot in May 2020 in what Katya called a "not-so-traditional COVID sweatpants-and-hoodie Zoom call wedding."

Fall is a busy time of year, especially for an NFL family, but the Suhs have made time for the moments that matter most, like painting pumpkins with their twins.

"This was also the first year we did pumpkins with the boys," said Ndamukong. "We stuck with painting them, but we'll try carving some pumpkins when the boys get a little older. Right now, we're just enjoying starting all of these traditions as a family."