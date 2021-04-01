The baby brothers were born 15 minutes apart, NFL player Ndamukong Suh and his wife Katya Suh reveal exclusively to PEOPLE

Ndamukong Suh and Wife Katya Welcome Twin Boys Kingston and Khari: 'Life Seems Close to Complete'

Family of four!

Ndamukong Suh, defensive lineman for Super Bowl LV champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife Katya Suh welcomed their first babies together, twin boys Kingston Rudolph Bongjo Suh and Khari David Fombuh Suh, on Friday, March 26, the new parents reveal exclusively with PEOPLE.

Kingston weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 21 inches long when he was born at 6:02 p.m. PT. Khari, meanwhile, weighed 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 21 inches upon his arrival 15 minutes later at 6:17 p.m.

"With everything that's happened in the last year from getting married to winning the Super Bowl and now bringing these bundles of joy into the world, our life seems close to complete," the couple says.

Ndamukong, 34, and Katya — who announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in December — met while at school at the University of Nebraska in 2009 and maintained a close relationship and friendship from there, eventually moving in together in 2018.

After becoming engaged in spring 2019, the pair tied the knot in May in what Katya called a "not-so-traditional COVID sweatpants-and-hoodie Zoom call wedding."

Earlier this year, Katya opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy, saying she had struggled with morning sickness during a "rough" first trimester. Looking ahead to welcoming her two new additions soon, the mom-to-be said she was eagerly awaiting the "challenges of parenthood."

"It might sound a little odd, but I'm looking forward to the challenges of parenthood," she explained at the time. "I think it's such a great thing, in a unique way, of seeing a lot of different couples grow together as you get hit with different adversity. ... You can only prepare so much."

Katya added, "I'm excited to really bond and grow with Ndamukong as we raise these two beautiful babies."

Marking their six-month wedding anniversary in November, Katya wrote on Instagram: "6 months married to my best friend!!! Life with you gets better and better each and every day. Forever with you ❤️."

Leading up to the arrival of their two new additions, Katya and Ndamukong added a new pet to their squad.