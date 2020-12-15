Babies on Board! NFL's Ndamukong Suh and Wife Katya Expecting Twins: 'Tears of Joy!'

"Both of our families were very surprised and excited," Katya Suh tells PEOPLE

From two to four!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, 33, and his wife Katya Suh are currently expecting their first children together — twins! — the couple reveals exclusively to PEOPLE.

"Both of our families were very surprised and excited," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE. "We FaceTimed them as they opened boxes with T-shirts that told them they would be becoming grandparents, aunts or great-grandparents. There was a lot of dancing, jumping up and down and, of course, tears of joy from both sides!"

Ndamukong and Katya met while at school at the University of Nebraska in 2009 and maintained a close relationship and friendship from there, eventually moving in together in 2018. After becoming engaged in spring 2019, the pair tied the knot in May in what Katya calls a "not-so-traditional COVID sweatpants-and-hoodie Zoom call wedding."

"We like to say we have grown up together," she says of their relationship, adding of the unconventional wedding, "For us, the small wedding with our pastor and close friends and family on Zoom truly brought things full circle."

Leading up to their two new additions, Katya and Ndamukong added a new pet to their squad.

"Not only is our family growing with the two little ones, but we also recently added a new family member, Añejo, a highly trained home protector Dutch Sheppard," Ndamukong says. "We hope the experience of becoming new dog parents helps just a little when looking toward baby parenthood."

Before the arrival of the babies in March, the couple are busy with several upcoming projects. Katya is planning to open a new restaurant in 2021, and the NFL player looks to continue his philanthropic endeavors with his Ndamukong Suh Family Foundation.