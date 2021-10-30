NFL Star Ndamukong Suh's Twin Sons Show Off Their Adorable Halloween Costumes — See the Photos!

Ndamukong Suh's twin boys have found the perfect costume for their first Halloween!

The NFL star, 34, and his wife Katya welcomed twin sons Kingston Rudolph Bongjo and Khari David Fombuh in March and PEOPLE has the first look at their adorable Dr. Seuss-inspired Halloween costumes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For their first Halloween, the 7-month-old boys are dressing up as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat and the Hat. The little ones look too cute in their red onesies complete with blue fuzzy hoods.

Even more, the parents of two made the costume a family affair by dressing up as Cat in the Hat.

"At first, the boys looked at me funny so I took my hat off to reassure them it was me. They had fun with it and I'm sure when they are older and know the Dr. Seuss stories they will look back on this first costume fondly," Ndamukong tells PEOPLE.

"This Halloween is our first major holiday as an immediate family so it really is the start of our family traditions, which is really exciting," says Katya.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ndamukong Suh Ndamukong Suh

Left: Credit: Katya Suh Right: Credit: Katya Suh

As for their Halloween plans, Katya says she and the twins plan to "watch Daddy win a football game while eating Halloween treats and the boys will have their usual baby food purees."

"On gameday Dad will be wearing a shark hoodie before the game so the boys will match while they watch and dress as baby sharks," she adds.

Last month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and his wife shared the first photos of their babies' faces exclusively with PEOPLE.

"We took the moment when the boys were young to enjoy that special time as just a family and now we are so excited to share these photos with the world and we hope everyone takes them in with kindness and respect," the new mom said at the time.

Ndamukong and Katya also opened up to PEOPLE about life at home with their sons and the differences between their (not so) little ones.

"Six months with these boys has felt like a million years," said the athlete. "It has been a big learning curve as we are used to a very fast-paced lifestyle but now with diaper bags and car seats, we've had to slow down a bit but it's such a fun time."

At the time, Katya said her boys were "growing quickly" and were already wearing 12-18 month clothes at only 6 months old.

NFL Star Ndamukong Suh's twin boys Credit: Agata Rek, One Image Nation

RELATED GALLERY: See All of the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2021

While Katya joked she "birthed two of [her] husband," Ndamukong said their sons have different personalities.

"Kingston is like me, quiet and always observing, where Khari is like Katya in that he loves to move around and is always doing something," he shared.

The new parents exclusively revealed news of their babies' birth with PEOPLE in March.

"With everything that's happened in the last year from getting married to winning the Super Bowl and now bringing these bundles of joy into the world, our life seems close to complete," the couple said at the time.

Ndamukong and Katya — who announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE last December — met while at school at the University of Nebraska in 2009 and maintained a close relationship and friendship from there, eventually moving in together in 2018.