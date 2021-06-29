"It's been a great experience and I'm loving every bit of it," Ndamukong Suh tells PEOPLE of his first few months of fatherhood

NFL's Ndamukong Suh's Wife Says Their 3-Month-Old Twin Boys Are Already in 9-Month-Old Clothes

Ndamukong Suh can't get over how fast his baby boys are growing!

While speaking with PEOPLE about their partnership with subscription platform Stash's Stash101, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 34, and his wife Katya Suh shared new details about their twin sons, revealing that their little ones are actually not so little.

"[They'll] be three months on Saturday, they are wearing six to nine-month clothes. They were in Carter's nine months," Katya says. "It's insane."

Katya, who welcomed sons Kingston Rudolph Bongjo and Khari David Fombuh with the defensive lineman in March, also shares that their boys recently had their "first experience where we really felt like they actually saw each other."

"They kind of started cooing and cooing back to each other," she says. "It was a whole like five minutes. And one would make a sound. The other one would laugh and is looking at him."

"It's amazing to see every day how much they are changing and growing, but this is so much fun. It's a blast," the mom of two adds.

As for the exhaustion that comes with being a new parent, Ndamukong says he's actually been "getting a good amount of sleep."

"We're fortunate, we got a lot of family here and her family has been tremendous and actually spending a lot of time out in Portland with us. So I've been getting a good amount of sleep, but my wife not so much," he says. "And I only get woken up maybe twice a night from the pumping sounds, but it's all good."

"It's been a great experience and I'm loving every bit of it," he adds.

The new parents exclusively revealed news of their babies' birth with PEOPLE back in March.

"With everything that's happened in the last year from getting married to winning the Super Bowl and now bringing these bundles of joy into the world, our life seems close to complete," the couple said at the time.

Ndamukong and Katya - who announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE last December - met while at school at the University of Nebraska in 2009 and maintained a close relationship and friendship from there, eventually moving in together in 2018.