On Saturday, the NFL star, 35, and his wife Katya celebrated twin sons Kingston Rudolph Bongjo and Khari David Fombuh's first birthdays — and PEOPLE has the first look at their adorable Up-themed party.

The birthday boys both dressed up as Disney character Russell from the Pixar flick, complete with their Junior Wilderness Explorer badges. Kingston and Khari were joined by their proud parents for the family picture under dozens of colorful balloons.

"We are a huge balloon family," Katya tells PEOPLE. "Every birthday and big celebration comes with a house full of balloons, so Up was the perfect theme for this. This tradition started when I was a kid, so it's fun to continue the tradition with my own kids."

Adds the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, "We just celebrated my wife's birthday last week and the boys loved the balloons in the house, so it fits perfectly. I'm excited to see how they react to all the excitement."

The couple, who exclusively revealed news of their babies' birth with PEOPLE last March, also open up about their first year of parenthood.

Ndamukong says it's "been nothing like I expected but an absolute joy," as his wife adds, "It's crazy, exciting, tiring, and 110% worth every minute."

"The most amazing thing right now is seeing them learn a new concept as they have very curious minds — they'll push a toy in one direction and you can literally see their minds working to figure out how to push it other ways," says Katya.

The new dad also shares that his boys "went from walking to sprinting, they climb on tables and truly use their space as a playground."

"It's been a lot of fun seeing them have their own personalities while also having similarities in how they want things done," he notes.

Ndamukong and Katya — who announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in December 2020 — met while at school at the University of Nebraska in 2009 and maintained a close relationship and friendship from there, eventually moving in together in 2018.