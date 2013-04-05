The NCIS star and his wife, internist Bojana Jankovic, are expecting their second child together in early fall.

Baby No. 3 on the Way for Michael Weatherly

Image zoom



Beck Starr/FilmMagic

There’s another baby on the way for Michael Weatherly!

The NCIS star and his wife, internist Bojana Jankovic, are expecting a new addition to the family in October, he tells Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re expanding the brand and so I am pleased to announce … Bojana and I are indeed awaiting our second child [together]. We’re very excited. We will find out [the baby’s sex], but my wife doesn’t even know I’ve told you,” Weatherly, 44, says with a laugh.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2009, are parents to daughter Olivia, who turns 1 next week. Weatherly is also dad to son August, 17, from his prior marriage to Amelia Heinle.