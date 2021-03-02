NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz, Wife Kimi Tobin Expecting First Child, a Daughter: 'Excited'

These two journalists are about to have a lot more to report on!

NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz and his wife Kimi Tobin, a reporter/anchor at NBC4 Los Angeles, are expecting their first child together, a daughter, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE. The new addition is due in June.

"After deciding to try and start a family, one morning I woke up after having the craziest dream and told Gadi, 'I just had a dream that I was pregnant and it's a girl and I heard my daughter's voice telling me to get up and take a pregnancy test,' " Tobin tells PEOPLE. "Gadi was still half asleep and seemed confused, so I got out of bed, took the test and said, 'You better come see this — I think we're having a baby!' "

Tobin, who just enjoyed a socially distanced "babymoon" trip to Santa Barbara with Schwartz, was right about expecting a girl, as well.

"I would have been excited either way, but to be honest, I come from a family of four boys, so having a daughter is the most precious little blessing for our family," says Schwartz. "I'm most excited about being a girl dad. I'm also excited to bring a new person into our circle of love."

Schwartz and Tobin tied the knot in September 2019. Celebrating their one-year anniversary this past fall, Tobin wrote on Instagram why they chose to "throw traditional wedding norms out the window and elope on an island."

"I've been asked by many people why we made this choice or if I regretted not having a wedding," she wrote at the time. "For me, it was simple. I never necessarily dreamed of a big wedding. Don't get me wrong- I love attending them and I appreciate the chance to celebrate with family and friends."

"But I never knew if I would want to go through the stress and the planning," Tobin continued. "And fun fact: my parents also eloped. During one of their trips up the California coast, they decided to get married. Their anniversary is also this month— 45 years! We did want our parents to be part of our experience in a some kind of way. So we decided to get legally married in the U.S. before we left for Bora Bora."

"... We said- 'no big deal, just going to get married and go to lunch if you wanna come...?' And of course our lovely parents made the trip and it was a very special day that we shared together," she recalled. "We called it our 'God and Government Wedding.' Then we left two days later for our trip, and we had our chance to focus on each other. No stress- just beautiful views, amazing food and lots of love and in the magical place."

Schwartz, who hosts The Overview on Peacock, explains to PEOPLE how preparing to become a father is already changing his outlook on the world.