NBC News Correspondent Janis Mackey Shares Emotional Reunion with Son After Quarantine

NBC News foreign correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer’s coverage of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, Japan and the United Kingdom — followed by a 14-day self-quarantine — has kept her apart from her family for a month and a half.

But this week, Mackey Frayer, 49, was finally able to reunite with her young son and her husband, Kevin, a moment she’s been waiting exactly 49 days for.

In the emotional video, shared to Twitter Wednesday, Mackey Frayer sprints to her son, who is anxiously awaiting his reunion with his mom, yelling to her, “Mommy! Mommy hurry up!”

The mother and son, both wearing masks, finally embrace and share a long and sweet hug, recorded by Mackey Frayer’s husband, a professional photojournalist.

“With work travel, restrictions and quarantine in #China, our family was apart for 49 days,” Mackey Frayer captioned the video. “And yes, every one of them was hard — the worry, the decisions, the failed plans, isolation. Our little guy has been brave and resilient… and this was easily the best. hug. ever.”

The Canadian journalist also posted a sweet photo of the reunion on her Instagram that Kevin captured.

On March 22, Mackey Frayer shared a photo on Instagram of her apartment door decorated with a drawing from her son that awaited her when she returned home after her weeks of abroad.

Also on her door was a note from the quarantine authorities, which said that the journalist, “cannot set foot outside of the apartment for 14 days,” she said of the translated Chinese notice.

Mackey Frayer went on to explain that while she had to self-isolate in the apartment for two weeks, her husband and son moved to temporary housing until her quarantine was completed.

“I can order food and other supplies and one of the building staff will deliver and drop at the door,” she wrote. “K & J had to move to a temporary place until my isolation ends March 31st. The cats are already bored of me.”

One week into her quarantine, Mackey Frayer shared a video on Twitter that showed Kevin and their son waving to her from the street as she talked to them on the phone from her apartment window.

“It’s not easy being apart then isolated from family, so what a lift to get a phone call to go to the window,” she wrote.

As of Thursday morning, there are more than 956,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, and 48,583 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

