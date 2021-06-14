NBC News' Carol Lee Welcomes Her Second Baby, Son Montgomery Alexander

Carol Lee shared in March that she was six months pregnant and her baby boy has a rare congenital heart defect that requires surgery

Breaking news: Carol Lee's baby boy has arrived!

The NBC News White House correspondent, 44, welcomed her second child, son Montgomery "Monty" Alexander Harmon, with husband Lt. Col. Ryan Harmon on Friday, June 11, she confirmed in a statement to Today.

The newborn, who has a rare congenital heart defect that requires surgery, arrived at 11:07 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 19¾ inches long. The journalist is also mom to 8-year-old son Hudson.

The mom of two noted that "everyone is recovering well" and "big brother Hudson can't wait to teach [Monty] everything he knows."

When she announced her pregnancy in March, Lee told Today Parents that the happy news came after a miscarriage and that their baby was conceived via IVF on their first transfer.

Lee also revealed that her baby was diagnosed with transposition of the great arteries, also known as TGA, when she was 16 weeks along. The newborn is expected to undergo open-heart surgery early this week, she told Today.

"I thought we were in the clear. I thought we were done crying," Lee told Today. "The part that terrifies me the most is bringing him home. I'm basically going to stare at him 24 hours a day watching him breathe. I don't know how I am going to sleep."

At the time, Lee said that her husband, 36, remains "really positive" while he "keeps reminding me that we have the best doctors and everything is going to be okay."

Lee added, "Our job is to set our baby up to thrive. This has been a difficult journey with a lot of setbacks, but we still feel incredibly lucky."