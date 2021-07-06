NBC News' Blayne Alexander Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Sage Milan: 'Everything I Prayed For'

This just in — NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander is a mom!

The journalist and her husband Jay Bailey welcomed their first child together, daughter Sage Milan Bailey, on Thursday, July 1, Alexander told Today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baby Sage arrived in the afternoon, weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz. Alexander and Bailey chose the name Sage as it "embodies many of the characteristics they want her to carry into the world: wisdom, discernment and a calming, soothing spirit," she shared.

As for her middle name, the moniker Milan is a combination of both of Sage's grandmothers' names: Millie, Bailey's late mother, and Annita Alexander's mother.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alexander shared the exciting news of Sage's arrival on Instagram Monday, posting several photos of her baby girl.

"You are everything I prayed for, all I dreamed about and still more incredible than I could have ever imagined," she wrote. "Welcome to the world, sweet girl. You are already the center of ours.💗"

Bailey also posted a series of adorable photos to his Instagram page, writing, "Only ten minutes after you were born - you opened your eyes wide - looked straight into mine - reached out - grabbed my finger and would not let it go - and I promise you - I will never ever let you go."

"You are everything…and everything changes now," he continued. "I never knew love like this. Your name means wisdom - and you carry the honor and strength of both of your Grandmother's names combined…Sage Milan Bailey - you are here - and our world will never be the same. You are so perfect…and we are so blessed. We love you."

Blayne Alexander baby Credit: Blayne Alexander/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

Alexander first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in February, showing off her baby bump and a pair of tiny baby sneakers.

"Sweet girl, we've prayed for you. We love you. And we can't wait to meet you in July. 🤰🏽," she wrote.

Last month, the journalist revealed on social media that she found out about her pregnancy "exactly one week before Election Day."