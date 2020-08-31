Damian Lillard and Kay'La Hanson are already parents to 2½-year-old son Damian Jr

Two Peas in a Pod! Damian Lillard and Fiancée Kay'La Hanson Expecting Twins, a Boy and a Girl

After leaving the NBA bubble due to a knee injury, Damian Lillard has some happy news to share with his fans.

On Instagram Monday, the Portland Trail Blazers star, 30, announced that he and fiancée Kay'La Hanson are expecting twins.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm a DADDY DADDY now 😂😂😂... happy for another boy but this girl gone hit different," Lillard shared on Instagram, along with a portrait of him, Hanson and their 2½-year-old son Damian Jr. all holding out two peas in a pod.

The Blazers congratulated their marquee point guard, sharing on social media: "Congratulations to @Dame_Lillard & his fiancée Kay’La, who announced they are having twins!"

Lillard proposed to his longtime girlfriend in February during the NBA All-Star weekend at a private party. The couple has been dating since college at Weber State.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Just days before announcing the pregnancy news, Lillard, who was unanimously voted the Most Valuable Bubble Player, left the NBA campus in Orlando on Wednesday and returned to Portland for further examination of his injured right knee.

Though he is injured, leaving the bubble and going home to his family was a silver lining.

"Dislocated finger... Lateral knee sprain ... but this is good for the soul ... missed my baby boy," the proud dad shared on Instagram, posting a photo of him and his smiling son.

Image zoom Jonathan Ferrey/Getty

Following Lillard's leave, the Blazers lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, 1-4, in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday.