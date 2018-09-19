NBA Player Russell Westbrook and Wife Nina Announce They're Expecting Twin Girls

Westbrook family is set to go from a trio to a party of five in just a few months!

On Tuesday, NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook announced that he and his wife, Nina, are expecting twin girls.

The couple revealed their good news in a YouTube video, titled The Westbrook Family, which was posted on Tuesday by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team which Russell has played for since his rookie debut in 2008.

In the sweet video, Russell and Nina, who owns a lifestyle boutique called The Little Arc, discusses their current life with one-year-old son, Noah.

“There will be two of them; we’re having twins,” Nina, 29, announces in the video, after joking that their son already “terrorizes” their dog. “If Noah gets out of hand, they’ll be able to both jump on him at the same time.”

Chiming in, the seven-time NBA All-Star says he is very excited about becoming a father to two daughters.

“I think it’s very, very exciting for us and something I look forward to,” he says in the video. “Just, you know, having two girls is exciting in itself, but just having been able to be blessed and have more children I think is a complete honor and it’s a blessing to start there and after that as parents, I think we can take the rest so we’ll be fine.”

Despite his demanding basketball schedule, Nina says Russell is already a very hands-on father.

“This is what Russell does at home, he’s always singing and dancing with Noah,” she notes of her husband. “He’s very hands-on; he helps a lot. He probably does more than I do when he’s around… wakes up early, stays up late, puts Noah to bed, goes to workout late at night.”

Adds Nina: “He makes sure to really emphasize spending that time with him.”

Since making his NBA debut in 2008, Russell has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder as point guard.

In his tenure, he has been named as both an NBA All-Star and received All-NBA honors seven times, was named to the All-Rookie team in his first year, and led the league in scoring during the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons. Russell was also named NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player for two consecutive seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Still, none of those accolades or honors compare his kids and being a father, says the 29-year-old OKC point guard.

“Being a dad is more important to me than anything else,” he explains. “Family is always the most important thing for me, regardless of what I do.”

“It’s important that Noah knows I’m his dad first and not a basketball player or anything else that I do,” continued Russell. “That’s the most important part to me — to make sure that being a father, husband and a family man is more important than anything else.”

Nina first addressed her pregnancy on Sept. 1 when she shared a photograph on Instagram of her son resting on her pregnant belly.

“I knew this belly was good for something….” the expectant mom captioned the sweet snap.