Audiences were introduced to Naya Rivera through her role as spitfire Santana Lopez on Fox’s Glee in 2009, but these days she’s not only an actress and dancer — she’s also a clothing designer.

The mother of one, who founded the gender-neutral kids’ lifestyle brand JOJO&IZZY, tells PEOPLE her motivation for the latest business venture is entirely her son Josey Hollis, who turns 3 on Sept. 17.

“First and foremost, everything I do is for Josey. He’s at the best age! He’s talking so much and [he’s] so cool, kind and sweet,” Rivera, 31, says of her child, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

“Josey inspires me in so many ways that it felt natural to want to create this for him and I,” adds the Step Up: High Water star. “Starting this company from the ground up is something I’m really, really proud of. I know that my son is proud of it too. It’s a sweet bond that we share together.”

Though the toddler is still growing up, his proud mom reveals he contributes to the company in his own adorable way.

“I’ll take things to Josey for his input, especially the capes. He really loves the capes and thought he was a superhero. He kept running around the house saying, ‘I’m a superhero!’ ” Rivera says.

“It’s really, really fun. It’s something that is new and something that is a different creative outlet that I don’t get to do outside of acting, singing or dancing. And I do get to do it with my son. It’s been a great experience,” she explains.

“I think everything is affordable, edgy and unisex,” Rivera adds of her brand. “I have so much fun designing the baby onesies because Josey is not a baby anymore. But to see my nephew and other people’s babies in them, it’s the sweetest thing.”

Along with being a working mom, she’s also moonlighting as a party planner.

“Josey’s having a Disney Cars-themed party. He’s obsessed with Disney’s Cars. He’s amassed quite the collection. He knows all their names and it’s really sweet,” Rivera enthuses.