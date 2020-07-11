Naya Rivera and Son Josey Dorsey's Sweetest Photos Together
The late Glee star welcomed her son with former husband Ryan Dorsey on Sept. 17, 2015
One month after baby Josey was born, mom Naya dressed him up as a sweet skeleton for Halloween in 2015.
Even Santa couldn't resist that toothless smile on Josey's first Christmas Eve.
Mom and son liked to boogie during lunches at Nobu.
In honor of her first Mother's Day in 2016, the star put together a collage to show how "everyday with him is the most special."
Josey inherited his mommy's silly "squish face" ....
... and her dramatic acting chops.
Valentine's Day in 2017 was a hit for this inseparable pair.
Baby Josey celebrated mom's big moment when her L.A.-based unisex apparel and accessory brand JOJO&IZZY launched with a little singing and dancing.
The star's baby boy loves the stage, just like his mama.
The happy pair were happiest while riding camels together.
The actress put together a short clip of some of her best moments of 2019, featuring intimate mommy-and-son snapshots and clips from their adventures together.
"Batman and Batgirl. The perfect duo," Naya captioned this 2019 Halloween snap.
Here's Josey hanging out with his mom — and putting a smile on her face.
"I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living, my baby you'll be. Happy birthday Josey! Love Mommy ❤️," Naya wrote for her son's birthday in 2019.
"just the two of us," she captioned this close-up with her one and only, posted the day she went missing on California's Lake Piru.
Rivera's body was later found on July 13, 2020. She was laid to rest on July 24 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in L.A., according to her death certificate, which was obtained by PEOPLE.
The document, filed in Ventura County, California, confirmed that Rivera's cause of death was "drowning" and states that she died within a matter of "[minutes]." It also notes that there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death. She was 33.