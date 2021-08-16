Watch Naya Rivera's Son Josey, 5, Sing Michael Jackson Song in Sweet Video from Dad Ryan Dorsey

Last month, Ryan Dorsey and son Josey honored Naya Rivera on the anniversary of her funeral with a heartfelt tribute

Josey Dorsey is taking after his mom's love of music.

On Sunday, Ryan Dorsey shared an adorable video to his Instagram Stories of his son Josey, whom he shares with late ex-wife Naya Rivera, singing along to a karaoke version of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the too-cute video, the toddler belts the '80s track into a microphone while watching the lyrics on the television screen. Toward the end of the clip, Josey even tackles the song's difficult key change.

Rivera, who was best known for her role on Glee, tragically drowned on July 8, 2020, at age 33.

Her body was found in the waters of Lake Piru, 60 miles north of Los Angeles, five days after going missing during an afternoon excursion in a rented pontoon boat with Josey, who was 4½ years old at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Ryan penned an emotional tribute to his late ex-wife on Instagram in honor of the one-year anniversary of the Glee star's funeral. He also offered fans an update on their young son.

"Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can't believe it," he began the caption.

"The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn't seem like it's been a year at all," Ryan, 38, wrote. "Our boy has grown so much. He's such an explorer, so inquisitive. He's sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He's an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He's doing ok. He's such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he'll see you again, and the invisible string is something that's helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we'll never understand cut short…too soon…"

RELATED VIDEO: Naya Rivera's Father Opens Up About His 'Heartbreaking' Final FaceTime Call with His Daughter

"July will probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future…still hard to see photos, still haven't been able to read or watch anything…as the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey," Ryan continued.

The caption accompanied a black-and-white photo of a growing Josey giving a thumbs up with a little smile, surrounded by photos of himself and his mother. "The thumbs up…only seemed right," Dorsey wrote. "I remember the first time he did it back to you. At jujitsu, you gave him a thumbs up and he returned the gesture…it was so sweet. Maybe it's silly and doesn't make sense to be doing this on IG and putting this out there, but so is this whole thing. So there's that…"