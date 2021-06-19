Naya Rivera's Son Josey, 5½, Graduates Pre-K, Dad Ryan Dorsey Says He's a 'Proud Papa'

The late Naya Rivera's son Josey is celebrating a big milestone: Pre-K graduation!

Josey's dad, Ryan Dorsey, documented his son's graduation ceremony on his Instagram page Saturday, sharing a sweet picture of him with the 5½-year-old dressed up in a cap and gown.

"Fresh outta Pre-K boy! Next Up Kindergarten! #summertime #proudDad" he captioned the photo.

He added more snaps from Josey's graduation on his Instagram Story, captioning one clip "Kindergarten here we come!" and other, "My lil 2021 Pre-K grad."

"Big dreams! Proud Papa," Dorsey, 37, wrote atop a video of Josey retrieving his "degree."

Dorsey shared Josey with Glee actress Rivera, who died in July 2020 at age 33 as a result of a drowning accident after she and Josey rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. When she didn't return the boat on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but no sign of Rivera.

The actress was missing for five days before she was found on July 13, and an autopsy later determined Rivera's cause of death to be an accidental drowning. Authorities later said that Rivera likely saved Josey by putting him back on board before she accidentally drowned.

Earlier this week, Rivera's dad George, 64, said that Josey asks about his late mother often. During the chat, he also praised Dorsey, and Naya's younger sister, Nickayla Rivera, for helping to raise the child.

"Nickayla and Ryan are doing a really great job," George told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. "Tough situation, especially because he was there."

"It's not like you're talking about a ghost that's floating around, right? He's got memories as well, but boy is he coming around, right?" he continued. "Really strong kid."

"We handle him and we talk to him just like he's a 5-year-old going on six," George added. "It's no different but when he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He's growing up and handling it really well."

In January, Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, expressed his pride for their son in a sweet Instagram tribute to Josey.

Sharing a snapshot of the child decked out in Carolina Panthers gear, the Ray Donovan actor wrote, "This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old."