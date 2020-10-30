Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Videos of Son Josey, 5, Dancing to Michael Jackson

Ryan Dorsey has occasionally shared footage of son Josey on social media following his ex-wife Naya Rivera's tragic death in July

Naya Rivera's 5-year-old son, Josey Hollis, may be ready to follow in his mom's footsteps with a future performing career.

On Thursday, the late Glee star's ex, Ryan Dorsey, shared sweet videos on his Instagram Story of Josey dancing in the living room to Michael Jackson hits.

In the first video, Josey adorably showed off his impressive dance moves to Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." Dorsey, 37, wrote on top of the video, "Last night."

The second clip showed an energetic Josey continuing to dance across the living room, this time to "They Don't Care About Us." Dorsey added a skeleton emoji to the clip.

At one point during his dance routine, Josey fell backwards into a plastic box, but quickly got back up and continued on with his performance.

Josey Dorsey

Josey Dorsey

Dorsey has occasionally shared footage of Josey since Rivera's tragic death in July, when she went missing during a boat excursion with her son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Last week, the Ray Donovan actor posted a photo on Instagram of Josey rocking a new, shorter hairstyle in an adorable side by side shot. "Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. 🌟," Dorsey wrote as the caption of his post, before adding, "Happy Sunday.😎 #keeppounding."

Josey

Since Rivera's death, her family has stepped in to help Dorsey raise the little boy — specifically Rivera's sister, Nickayla, who is now living with her nephew and former brother-in-law.

"Ryan was always close with Naya's family. He is beyond grateful that Nickayla has basically stopped her life to focus on Josey," a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Everyone is still very upset, but they all have the same goal. They just want to give Josey the best life possible. Nickayla’s only focus right now is Josey. She is around every day to play with and care for Josey," the source added. "They all live together right now."

Although Rivera's sister is presently living with Dorsey, the source noted that "there is nothing romantic going on between Ryan and Nickayla."

Naya Rivera (left) and Ryan Dorsey (center) with son Josey (right)

In September, both Rivera and Dorsey’s families came together to celebrate Josey’s birthday. A Dorsey source told PEOPLE at the time that "everyone is trying to make the best of the sad situation."