Naya Rivera's Son Josey Starts Kindergarten: 'A Roller Coaster to Remember,' Says Dad Ryan Dorsey

The late Naya Rivera's son Josey Hollis just hit an academic milestone.

The 5½-year-old's father, Ryan Dorsey, revealed Thursday that his son has started kindergarten, posting an adorable photo of the boy on what appears to be his first day of school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The picture, which was shared to Dorsey's Instagram, showed Josey dressed in a protective face mask, a red Adidas jacket, and a dark T-shirt as he stood on a green lawn.

To mark the special occasion, Dorsey, 38, also posted throwback photos and video from a father-son visit to the Santa Monica Pier, during which the pair rode on the landmark's iconic roller coaster.

"#TBT (lol) The 1st Day of Kindergarten was a roller coaster to remember 🎢!!❤️," the Justified actor wrote in the caption.

Ryan Dorsey and son Josey Credit: Ryan Dorsey/instagram

The cute post comes two months after Dorsey proudly celebrated his son's Pre-K graduation. In June, the father of one raved about Josey after attending the boy's commencement ceremony.

"Fresh outta Pre-K boy! Next Up Kindergarten! #summertime #proudDad," he captioned a picture of himself and Josey, who was dressed up in a cap and gown.

At the time, Dorsey added more snaps from Josey's graduation to his Instagram Story, captioning one clip "Kindergarten here we come," and another, "My lil 2021 Pre-K grad."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Dorsey Says Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Put 'Life on Hold' to Be There for His Son

Dorsey shared Josey with Glee star Rivera, who died in July 2020 at age 33 as a result of a drowning accident after she and Josey rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. When she didn't return the boat on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but no sign of Rivera.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The actress was missing for five days before she was found on July 13, and an autopsy later determined Rivera's cause of death to be an accidental drowning. Authorities later said that Rivera likely saved Josey by putting him back on board before she died.

Last month, Dorsey marked one year since Rivera's funeral by sharing an emotional tribute that also included an update on their son.

Ryan Dorsey Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey and son Josey | Credit: Ryan Dorsey/instagram

"Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can't believe it," he began. "The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn't seem like it's been a year at all.

"Our boy has grown so much," Dorsey continued. "He's such an explorer, so inquisitive. He's sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He's an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling."