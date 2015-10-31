The actors welcomed their first child on Sept. 17

No bones about it — Josey Hollis Dorsey is adorable.

Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera introduced their 6-week-old son Saturday night, sharing photos of their little guy in his first Halloween costume.

“Trick or treat from my Skeleton Boy,” the former Justified actor captioned a split of four images of Josey lounging in his crib, while Rivera simply posted the smiliest.

Courtesy Naya Rivera; inset Getty



The former Glee star, 28, and Dorsey, 32, who married in July 2014, welcomed their first child on Sept. 17.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and sweet messages!” Rivera said at the time.