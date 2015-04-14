Dorsey posed for pictures with his pregnant wife while giving her baby belly plenty of love

She’s got the glow!

Actress Naya Rivera was all smiles as she played the part of supportive wife at the Monday night series finale party for Justified, her first big event since her February announcement that she has a bun in the oven.

Joining the Glee star was husband Ryan Dorsey, 31, who plays Earl on the hit show. The actor posed for pictures with his pregnant wife while giving her baby belly plenty of love.

In between date nights, the mom-to-be, 28, has been busy decorating her home — including their baby’s nursery.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

On Wednesday, Rivera posted a photo of four wallpapers and teased that one of the patterned sheets was an extra special update to a certain sleep space.

“I’ve been obsessed with wallpaper lately and added some to a few rooms in our house! Can you guess which one is in [our] nursery?” she captioned the collage.

The Justified series finale airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. on FX.

