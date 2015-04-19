Naya Rivera Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Teeny Bikini
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Oh, baby!
Naya Rivera sizzled on the beach over the weekend when she showed off her growing baby bump in a beige bikini.
“Baby moon,” the actress captioned the swimsuit shot on Instagram on Saturday, in which she is also shading her face with a floppy black beach hat while knee-deep in the water.
On Sunday, the Devious Maids actress shared a picture of the setting sun and palm trees, seemingly from the same tropical getaway. “One of my favorite sunsets,” she wrote.
The former Glee actress, 28, announced in February that she is expecting her first child, posting on her Instagram account, “[Husband Ryan Dorsey] and I feel so blessed and can’t wait to welcome the newest member of our family.”
The mom-to-be is already glowing from her pregnancy. She attended her first big event since the baby news with her actor husband, 31, on Monday night, and also shared a photo with fans of her busy nursery decorating projects on social media Wednesday.
“I’ve been obsessed with wallpaper lately and added some to a few rooms in our house! Can you guess which one is in [our] nursery?” she captioned a collage of wallpaper samples on Instagram.
This is Rivera’s first child with the Justified actor, whom she married in July.
— Jacqueline Andriakos