Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Expecting First Baby Together: 'So Grateful'

Naturi Naughton-Lewis' family is growing.

The 37-year-old Queens star and husband Two Lewis are expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Naughton, who is already mom to 5½-year-old daughter Zuri, tells PEOPLE she's excited about this major moment for her family.

"I am looking forward to seeing this baby's cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me," the actress shares. "My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I'm excited to share this joy as a family."

Naughton says she felt "so grateful" upon learning her family is growing, noting she was "still on a high" from the couple's romantic April wedding at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta.

"When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him," Naughton reveals. "It was such a special moment."

The family is preparing for their new arrival by "reading a lot," checking out baby apps and hiring a doula.

"There's so much more to learn this time around!" the actress says.

"We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two's first baby, so he's extra excited to create another human," Naughton shares. "Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!"

Over 200 family members and close friends were in attendance to witness the couple exchange vows last spring against a beautiful backdrop of cascading flowers and greenery, complemented by gold accents.

The couple met in 2019 through Naughton's former Power costar Omari Hardwick, who was also in attendance for the special ceremony.

On the day of their wedding, the couple posted photos and videos of themselves dressed to the nines.

"My Forever! ❤️ God I thank you," Naughton captioned her post, while Lewis wrote beside his own, "Naturi + Two 04.02.22."

Naughton has mostly kept her relationship with Lewis private. But after getting engaged in December 2020, she revealed his identity in their first joint interview together.

"For me, it was important to be cautious about sharing it, especially at the beginning of our engagement, so we could focus on that bonding time," the former 3LW singer told Essence in February. "Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don't."