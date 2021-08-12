Natti Natasha Opens Up About Motherhood After Welcoming Daughter Vida Isabelle

"When I met her she completed me in a way that nothing else could," the singer told People en Español of her 3-month-old daughter

Natti Natasha is soaking up motherhood!

The Dominican singer, 34, opened up about welcoming daughter Vida Isabelle in an exclusive interview with People en Español published Thursday.

While Natasha admitted to People en Español that life is definitely different with a newborn, she said the arrival of Vida in May "fulfilled" her.

"When I met her she completed me in a way that nothing else could," she said. "She fulfilled me."

Sharing the story of Vida's birth, Natasha said that there was a scary moment in the delivery room when doctors couldn't hear the baby's heartbeat.

"That moment was horrible for me. Two doctors looked at each other and said: 'I can't hear anything,'" she said. Her fiancé, Raphy Pina, told People en Español that he "sat in a corner and talked to God," praying for the baby's health.

Thankfully, doctors found Vida's heartbeat about 10 minutes later, "and it was a big relief," Pina said. "When they put her in her crib, I started to cry," he added.

After arriving home, Vida quickly made friends with Lupi, the family's Maltese, who is "always" with Natasha and the baby, the "Ram Pam Pam" singer said. "She is her guardian," Natasha added of the pooch.

As for her "sweet, protective" stepchildren Mia, 16, Monty, 15, and Chingui, 13, Natasha said that they are the "best siblings in the world."

In addition to reveling in new motherhood, Natasha said she's looking ahead to releasing a new album and planning her and Pina's wedding.

"That other baby is coming," she promised of the still-unnamed album.