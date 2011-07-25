Mini Must-Have: Vida McConaughey's Bright Sneakers
Matthew McConaughey's little girl, Vida, looks too-cute in her Native slip-on sneakers and we have all the details on where to buy them.
Look who’s walking in style!
While spending a fun-filled day at Disneyland with her family (dad Matthew McConaughey, mom Camila Alves and big brother Levi) last month, Vida looked oh-so adorable in a striped dress paired with bright red slip-ons.
After a little digging, we found out the 18-month-old’s fab sneakers are the Miller Shoes in Torch Red by Native.
Not only do these perforated vegan shoes mold to your child’s feet for extra comfort, but they’re also odor-resistant and super easy to wash.
Plus, they’re 100 percent waterproof, making them dream footwear for this beach-loving family.
— Anya Leon