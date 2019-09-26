'My Girl:' Kelly Ripa, Hilary Duff and 12 Other Celeb Parents Who Sweetly Celebrated National Daughter's Day
Lola Consuelos
Ripa loves to poke fun at her teen daughter, Lola, but she got sentimental on National Daughter’s Day when she posted a throwback captioned, “Happy #nationaldaughterday Lola ♥️♥️♥️ I’m the luckiest to call you mine💕”
Banks Violet Bair
Hilary Duff posted an adorable series of photos with nearly 1-year-old daughter Banks in honor of National Daughter’s Day. She wrote, “My little angel bright. My loudest unstoppable beautiful bean. My gift. My magnet. My mini. My daughter ♥️ oh I love you so.”
Kaavia James Union Wade
Gabrielle Union celebrated her daughter, Kaavia James, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, saying that she is “grateful for this hilarious lil nugget.”
Evelyn & Mabel Willis
Bruce Willis’s daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, got some love from their mom, Emma Heming Willis. The mama said in an Instagram post, “Any time I can celebrate these two, just sign me up! Happy National Daughters Day!💗👧🏼 #lovesofmylife #blessedwithgirls #mywholeheart”
Meilani Mathews
Jenni “JWOWW” Farley took her “princess” Meilani for a sweet treat in honor of National Daughter’s Day.
Eden & Westlyn Brolin
Josh Brolin wrote a touching tribute to his daughters, Eden, 25, and Westlyn, 11 months, on Instagram.
He wrote, “Daughters. Like swimming the deepest you’ve ever swam. Depths unfathomable. Dark unchartered territories, then the revelation: that pale newborn who reaches for your face for the first time. Daughters. 25 years apart yet to watch them watching each other, smiling, recognizing the essence of one another renders me raw. Daughters through the years, each memory grown from the sunlight they create, blossoming in a spring they carry with them everywhere. And how persistent they are. Both of them. Whether at the stairs or at a chosen profession. They both make each other proud. Proud of my daughters. My daughters. Mine. Proudly.”
Ricki Johnson
The daughter of former Bachelorette Emily Maynard got some love from her stepdad Tyler Johnson who said simply, “She’s perfect. My girl.”
Brooklyn Lachey
Vanessa Lachey wrote of her daughter: “You’re crazy, you’re magic & you’re mine!… FOREVER! 💫 I Love You Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey! Just as YOU are!!!”
Lulu & Ryan Rosenberg
Haylie Duff posted a series of photos with her little girls sharing that she continues the bedtime tradition of singing Carole King classics like “Beautiful,” “Where You Lead” & “You’ve Got a Friend.”
“Just like my mama sang to me,” Duff shared.
Georgia James Breault
Christine Lakin wrote a sweet poem about her daughter, Georgia James, whom she shares with actor Brandon Breault. She ended her sweet message: “You’re one of a kind Georgia James.”
Shane & Polly Maness
Actress Erika Christensen celebrated her daughters, Shane and Polly, on Nation Daughter’s Day with a hike!
She wrote, “Oh, sorry, it’s #nationaldaughterday? This is the way we had the luck to spend ours. Sometimes it just hits me how pure and sweet kids are. And I tonight it made me cry to think of because I love mine so much. And then I laughed at myself because are you kidding you’re secretly crying when Shane’s not looking because she’s so cute and obsessed with mermaids and always roots for the bad guy in stories and answers basically anything you say with, ‘yeah, but…’ lolol”
Victoria Gokey
Singer Danny Gokey knows that every day is daughter’s day! He wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of Victoria giving him a smooch on the cheek, “I celebrate #nationaldaughterday EVERYDAY!! This little girl has me completely wrapped around her tiny cute little fingers. Love her so much!!”
Betsy, Emory & Eisele Scott Tyrell
Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott “couldn’t be more thankful to be these little ladies’ Mama!” She spent the day with her twins, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, and eldest daughter Eisele Kaye.
Haven Mae Herjavec
Kym Herjavec posted a photo of her daughter wearing a flower crown on Instagram in honor of National Daughter’s Day. The Dancing with the Stars alumna was thankful for her baby girl saying, “How blessed I am to be your Mum 💕”