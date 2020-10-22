iCarly's Nathan Kress and Wife London Expecting Second Child After 'Multiple Miscarriages'

"After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far," Nathan Kress announced

iBaby!

Nathan Kress and his wife London are expecting their second child, a baby girl, the couple announced on Wednesday.

The iCarly actor, 27, shared the news on his Instagram alongside a picture of daughter Rosie Carolyn, 2½, posing with her parents in a fall-inspired photo shoot.

"Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way!!" Kress wrote in the caption. "After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far."

"Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!!!" he added.

In the post, London can be seen holding an apple against her belly as Kress and his daughter share a laugh.

The Insidious: Chapter 3 actress also posted photos from the maternity shoot on her Instagram, delivering her pregnancy news in a note addressed to her baby on the way.

"Our newest Baby Kress— After multiple miscarriages, you have been so carefully and specifically chosen 🙌," she captioned the shots. "It is YOU. NOW. We are over the sun, moon and stars excited to meet you!"

"You were the size of an apple in these photos taken a couple weeks ago, & we are not taking for granted each week that you continue to grow (it’s amazing we’re almost halfway through the pregnancy!)," the expectant mom continued. "We know nothing is ever certain, but what is certain is that no matter what, you are being fully celebrated by mommy, daddy & your big sister Rosie!"

"We know that everything happens for a reason, & you are that reason, my precious one," she said. "We cannot wait to meet you, baby girl."

Kress and London costarred in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm and wed in November 2015 after a six-month engagement.

In 2017, Kress opened up to PEOPLE about his journey to fatherhood ahead of his daughter's birth.