Nathan Adrian Says His Wife Hallie Being Pregnant During the Pandemic Was 'Absolutely Terrifying'

Nathan Adrian couldn't help but worry about his wife Hallie's health while she was pregnant during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new cover story for Parents' July 2021 issue, the 32-year-old Olympic swimmer tells the magazine that he worried about Hallie while they were expecting their first baby together. (They welcomed daughter Parker Jacquelyn on Feb. 9.)

"I've always been a germophobe. I wore a mask on a plane before all this, so for me, having a wife pregnant through it all was absolutely terrifying," says Adrian.

"Definitely stressful," adds Hallie. "Being pregnant is considered a comorbidity, so I didn't see many friends during those nine months. I was so scared of getting sick and I was nervous about Nathan getting sick. And the delivery! Nathan was able to be at the hospital with me, but my mom couldn't be there. And then you have the fear that the baby could get it from the nurses or the doctors."

The athlete also looks back on his own childhood now that he's a father, explaining that he has a newfound appreciation for his parents.

"My parents win a team-effort award. They took turns driving me to early-morning and evening practices, and when I got home there would always be a home-cooked meal on the table," he says. "It had to be stressful for them to watch their kid go through training, Olympic Trials, three Olympics so far, and all these ups and downs of my life."

Adds Adrian, "I look at Parker and hope she doesn't put me through what I put my parents through!"

The swimmer, who is preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games that were postponed from 2020, told PEOPLE earlier this year that he wants to make sure that his daughter pursues whatever activity she loves.

"I do feel blessed that I found a passion at a young age, for the sport of swimming," he said. "That's gonna be what I put an emphasis on as a father: find what she gravitates towards. Maybe she's gonna be a little bit more of a creative person. Swimming isn't necessarily catering to that, maybe it's some other sport or some other outlet. I think, for me, the marker for success would be finding and facilitating that thing that she's super passionate about."