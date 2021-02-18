Inside Nathan Adrian's 'Warm' Nursery for Newborn Daughter: 'Excited for the Whole Thing'

On Feb. 9, Nathan Adrian and his wife, Hallie Ivester, officially became new parents.

With the arrival of their new baby girl, Parker Jacquelyn, the happy couple is more than prepared to welcome her home with a brand new nursery and playroom. The Olympic swimmer, 32, and his wife teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to give baby Parker an inviting welcome home.

"It came together better than we ever could have imagined," Ivester tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

"Nathan and I love that the room is grounded in modern furniture but that it still has nice warmth. The nursery is sweet and chic paired with polka-dot wallpaper, gold accents and beautiful neutral textures."

Adrian shares that while functionality of the nursery is very important, he wanted to make sure that the environment of the room was cozy and comfortable.

"We're gonna be spending a lot of time there," Adrian tells PEOPLE. "I don't want only one place to hang out in the nursery. I want the whole thing to feel warm and welcoming."

"I genuinely didn't know that a rug, or any material really, could be so soft," says Adrian. "The nursery is all done now and I'll go and just lay down there on the rug and the dog will come and hang out with me on this awesome, cozy, cuddly rug."

While the gold medalist got to pick out pieces for the room, he says that Ivester has a career in design and he feels grateful that she was able to take care of the more complicated parts of the project.

"I'm lucky because Hallie works in design," says Adrian. "Hallie put together decks and she would pull the pieces from the website and put it on a PowerPoint presentation and switch things out. I got to do all the fun stuff and she really did the labor intensive stuff."

Adrian shares that they will officially move Parker into the nursery only after she has slept in their room for five to six months. When she moves in, not only will she be welcomed with washable, fuzzy rugs, but also a convertible crib that grows into a toddler bed.

The two also wanted to ensure that while items in the room are safe for baby Parker, they are also safe for the Earth.

"Sustainable product that is free of toxins is so important to us as we think about the future of the planet and the health of our baby," says Ivester. "We love that the furniture is not only made with eco-conscious materials but is also GREENGUARD certified and screened for thousands of bad chemicals. Even the bedding is organic!"

On top of being a new dad, the swimmer is also preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games. Adrian shares that while it will be difficult, he is more than capable of balancing his sports career while taking care of his newborn baby.

"It's gonna be hard but it's not something that hasn't been done before," says Adrian. "I do have confidence in that I'm gonna be able to do it. If you look at it, from a certain lens, I am in a spot where I do get to spend more time at home than the average person that has a nine to five."