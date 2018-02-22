"It's a shift for our family again, in a really big way," Jeremiah Brent told Entertainment Tonight about his and Nate Berkus' son on the way

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Baby Boy Is Due 'Any Minute': 'We're Excited' and 'Nervous'

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent‘s stunning Los Angeles abode is close to adding one new inhabitant!

On Tuesday, the married Nate & Jeremiah By Design stars — already dads to daughter Poppy, 3 next month — revealed to Entertainment Tonight that their little boy on the way would be arriving sooner rather than later.

“[Life is] great. [Poppy] is in school. She’s very much a force, and we’re expecting a sibling, any minute,” said Berkus, 46.

Added Brent, 33, “She’s getting her big-sister plans in order.”

Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent and daughter Poppy

Those plans involve an upgrade in furnishings for the little girl’s room, with Brent explaining, “There was a whole ceremony around Poppy getting a big girl bed and giving her crib away to her sibling.”

The spouses shared on Valentine’s Day that they would be welcoming a son to their family, posting a cute reveal clip showing Poppy bringing over a big bunch of balloons to her dads and proclaiming, “We’re having a baby brother!”

“Well, the cat is out of the bag … and we couldn’t be happier @JeremiahBrent,” Berkus wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside the video.

While the couple is over the moon about their son’s impending arrival, they can’t escape the slight fear that always comes with becoming a parent for the first, second or even sixth time.

Brent admitted to ET that he’s “eating [his] feelings” in the meantime. “I’m just continuing to expand, both emotionally and physically, but no, we’re really excited,” he said. “It’s a shift for our family again, in a really big way.”