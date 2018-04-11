Interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent welcomed their second child, son Oskar Michael, via surrogate on March 26 in Los Angeles, opening up to PEOPLE in a sweet photo spread and accompanying interview for the latest issue.

"We definitely have gotten into our rhythm," says Brent, 33, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Poppy with Berkus. "It's much easier than the first time around. We know what to do. We know what our weaknesses are individually."

"We heard all these horror stories about your second kid — 'Just get ready,' " he adds. "But so far, it's been so beautiful. Poppy is super sweet and really nurturing. And Oskar is a love bug who just cuddles you."