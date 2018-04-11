Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Gorgeous Family Album Starring Their Kids Oskar and Poppy
A WELCOME ADJUSTMENT
Interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent welcomed their second child, son Oskar Michael, via surrogate on March 26 in Los Angeles, opening up to PEOPLE in a sweet photo spread and accompanying interview for the latest issue.
"We definitely have gotten into our rhythm," says Brent, 33, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Poppy with Berkus. "It's much easier than the first time around. We know what to do. We know what our weaknesses are individually."
"We heard all these horror stories about your second kid — 'Just get ready,' " he adds. "But so far, it's been so beautiful. Poppy is super sweet and really nurturing. And Oskar is a love bug who just cuddles you."
BLISSFUL BLUE
“We wanted a son, definitely, but we were open to having either a boy or girl,” Berkus, 46, tells PEOPLE. “I’ve always wanted a son.”
Chimes in Brent, “The fact that [us] having the conversation about having a boy or a girl was even possible … I was really excited about being the father of a girl, let me tell you."
ROLE MODEL
“Poppy was really excited about Oskar’s arrival and every night before bed, she would say, 'Oskar, keep growing,’ ” Berkus recalls. “And it’s been really wonderful to see how caring and maternal she is.”
He explains, “The minute he cries, she comes booking it out of her toy room with a blankie or a bottle or a million things. She’s constantly trying to think about what she can do to make his first few days at home more comfortable.”
SWEET EMOTION
"There was a moment in the hospital when I was holding Oskar and Poppy wanted to sit in my lap," Brent shares. "And it was this really crazy wave that came over me with this feeling that you are this pack and this family and you've got two kids and it's the number."
"Just the weight of this family that we have had the opportunity of a lifetime, the right way, to kind of create, and I think that has been the most interesting part," he adds. "We're so grateful every second of the day just to have them both. Even in those photos, just seeing pictures of the four of us together, that is the biggest adjustment."
THE GREATEST DAY
Brent tells PEOPLE their surrogate's labor "went pretty quickly" after being induced.
"We are really blessed to have an amazing surrogate who we're really close with and it was a beautiful collaborative experience, and a lot of love to welcome Oskar into the world," he says.
He continues, "I couldn't have wished it in a better way. If you don't believe in anything, in a higher power, then I encourage you to watch a birth, because that will change your entire perspective about everything."