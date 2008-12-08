Natascha McElhone's London Calling
Advertisement
|
A chicly-dressed Natascha McElhone was all smiles at LAX Friday as she pushed her two-month-old baby (said to be a boy, no name announced yet!) through the terminal. The Californication actress was headed out of the country, catching a flight back to London.
The baby’s father and Natascha’s husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Martin Hirigoyen Kelly, passed away suddenly in May following a heart attack. Natascha is also mom to sons Theo, 8, and Otis, 5.
Following