Natalie Zea Admits to 'Rough Start' with 6-Month-Old Daughter Reygan, But Says Now Everything Is 'Happy and Fun'

Natalie Zea and husband Travis Schuldt had an interesting nickname to describe their rough start with their now 6-month-old daughter Reygan.

“We affectionately referred to the first four months as ‘Vietnam,’ ” The Detour actress told PEOPLE at the Turner Upfronts 2016 in New York City Wednesday morning. “She was a tough little one.”

However, the couple — who starred together on Passions, and were married in July 2014 after 10 years of dating — survived those months, and Zea, 41, reports “everything’s fine now.”

Jesse Grant/Getty

Going through that initial rough patch has also made them more appreciative of how well Reygan is doing now.

“I think when you have a rough start, it makes you so much more grateful when they end up coming out of that being really happy and fun and sweet,” Zea says.

Zea is also celebrating the fact that Reygan has finally started napping on her own.

“She was napping on us for way too long,” the actress adds. “People were like, ‘Really? You’re still holding her when she naps?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t have a job right now … ‘ ”

Zea currently stars as Jason Jones‘ wife on TBS’ new road trip comedy The Detour, which is nearing the end of its first season.

“It’s a dream job,” she says. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for this. I’ve been quietly and obediently doing dramas so that I could get to this place where I get to really let loose and have a lot of fun.”

The Detour airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TBS.