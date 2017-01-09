Maternity Chic Mastered: A Selection of Natalie Portman's Prettiest Pregnancy Style Moments

Natalie Portman has been conducting a months-long master class in what to wear when you're expecting
By Alex Heigl
Updated February 15, 2017 11:39 AM

1 of 11

ACADEMY AWARDS NOMINEE LUNCHEON 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Natalie Portman isn't about to let a litte thing like pregnancy slow down the glamorous rush of the awards show season. For months now, the Jackie star has been conducting a master class in what to where when you're expecting, on and off the red carpet. Let's take a look at some of her best moments.

For the annual luncheon in Beverly Hills on Feb. 6, Portman went all-black (and all-affordable!) in a Topshop wrap dress and Steve Madden slingbacks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS

Credit: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Ethereal in a white Dior gown on the red carpet, Portman told the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) of dressing during pregnancy, "I think you can get away with things that are more comfortable. You have a good excuse to want to be comfortable."

3 of 11

GOLDEN GLOBES

Portman was one of the stars who embraced bright colors at the 2017 Golden Globes, rocking a bright yellow Prada gown.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS GALA

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News Online

Portman went the opposite route earlier this year at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, embracing the dark side with this floor-length dress.

Advertisement

5 of 11

HUADING GLOBAL FILM AWARDS

Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Portman's floor-length navy-blue Erdem Izum at December's Huading Global Film awards was embellished with crystal accents.

6 of 11

CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News

Portman eschewed the floor-length trend at December's Critics' Choice Awards; her choice for that evening was a festive, above-the-knee red and black floral frock.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

THE LOS ANGELES DANCE PROJECT GALA

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Portman's slimming dress at December's Los Angeles Dance Project Gala almost hid her pregnancy entirely from certain angles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

JACKIE PREMIERE

Credit: Olivier Douliery/ABACA/Sipa via AP Images

By contrast, the actress accentuated her baby bump with a dark gray fitted dress at Jackie's December premiere in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

9 of 11

THE TONIGHT SHOW

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

Portman's premiere look was presaged by her appearance on The Tonight Show in November, wearing this fitted white number — and a pair of stilettos, to boot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

THE GOTHAM INDEPENDENT FILM AWARDS

Portman seems to have a preference for floral patterns — check out the designs on this lovely, semi-sheer dress from November's Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

AFI FEST

Portman made her bump the literal center of attention in this gown that featured an artistic print radiating out from her midsection.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Heigl