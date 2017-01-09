Maternity Chic Mastered: A Selection of Natalie Portman's Prettiest Pregnancy Style Moments
ACADEMY AWARDS NOMINEE LUNCHEON
Natalie Portman isn't about to let a litte thing like pregnancy slow down the glamorous rush of the awards show season. For months now, the Jackie star has been conducting a master class in what to where when you're expecting, on and off the red carpet. Let's take a look at some of her best moments.
For the annual luncheon in Beverly Hills on Feb. 6, Portman went all-black (and all-affordable!) in a Topshop wrap dress and Steve Madden slingbacks.
SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS
Ethereal in a white Dior gown on the red carpet, Portman told the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) of dressing during pregnancy, "I think you can get away with things that are more comfortable. You have a good excuse to want to be comfortable."
GOLDEN GLOBES
Portman was one of the stars who embraced bright colors at the 2017 Golden Globes, rocking a bright yellow Prada gown.
PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS GALA
Portman went the opposite route earlier this year at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, embracing the dark side with this floor-length dress.
HUADING GLOBAL FILM AWARDS
Portman's floor-length navy-blue Erdem Izum at December's Huading Global Film awards was embellished with crystal accents.
CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS
Portman eschewed the floor-length trend at December's Critics' Choice Awards; her choice for that evening was a festive, above-the-knee red and black floral frock.
THE LOS ANGELES DANCE PROJECT GALA
Portman's slimming dress at December's Los Angeles Dance Project Gala almost hid her pregnancy entirely from certain angles.
JACKIE PREMIERE
By contrast, the actress accentuated her baby bump with a dark gray fitted dress at Jackie's December premiere in Washington, D.C.
THE TONIGHT SHOW
Portman's premiere look was presaged by her appearance on The Tonight Show in November, wearing this fitted white number — and a pair of stilettos, to boot.
THE GOTHAM INDEPENDENT FILM AWARDS
Portman seems to have a preference for floral patterns — check out the designs on this lovely, semi-sheer dress from November's Gotham Independent Film Awards.
AFI FEST
Portman made her bump the literal center of attention in this gown that featured an artistic print radiating out from her midsection.