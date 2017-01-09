Natalie Portman isn't about to let a litte thing like pregnancy slow down the glamorous rush of the awards show season. For months now, the Jackie star has been conducting a master class in what to where when you're expecting, on and off the red carpet. Let's take a look at some of her best moments.

For the annual luncheon in Beverly Hills on Feb. 6, Portman went all-black (and all-affordable!) in a Topshop wrap dress and Steve Madden slingbacks.