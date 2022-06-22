Natalie Portman Says She's 'Trying to Impress' Her Kids at This Phase in Her Career

Natalie Portman is keeping her kids in mind when it comes to choosing roles in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old, who stars as Mighty Thor in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, recently spoke to Variety about how her kids felt about her heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Portman, who shares son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5, with husband Benjamin Millepied, told the outlet that her two children actually encouraged her to do another Thor film.

"I feel like it's the phase of my career where I'm really trying to just impress my kids," she said.

"My 5-year-old and my 10-year-old [now 11] were so enthralled by this process, getting to visit the set and see me dressed up in a cape. It made it really cool," she added. "You know, it's very rare that my kids are like, 'Please go to work!' Usually, it's quite the opposite."

Natalie Portman in Thor Love and Thunder Natalie Portman in Thor Love and Thunder (2022) | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is the fourth installment of the MCU's Thor franchise, following 2017's well-received Thor: Ragnarok, also directed by Waititi. While Portman did not appear in that film, she played Thor's love interest Jane in the first two movies, 2011's Thor and Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

Waititi recently told Empire magazine of love interest Jane's return, "It's been about eight years. She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mind-f--- for Thor."