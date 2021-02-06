Natalie Portman Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumor After Erroneous Tabloid Speculation: 'Do Better'
"Apparently it's still ok in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want?" Natalie Portman said
Natalie Portman is clarifying some things after a tabloid speculated that she's pregnant.
On Thursday, the New York Post's Page Six shared an article with the headline "Natalie Portman steps out seemingly with a baby bump in Sydney," accompanied by photos of the Oscar-winning actress in Australia, where she is filming Thor: Love and Thunder.
The next day, Portman, 39, shut down the pregnancy rumor in a post on her Instagram Story.
"Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant," the mother of two wrote. "But apparently it's still ok in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost."
Portman shares two children with husband Benjamin Millepied — son Aleph, 8, and daughter Amalia, who turns 4 later this month.
Last year, she shared a rare photo of the kids on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day. The sweet throwback image featured Portman planting an affectionate kiss on her son's cheek while holding her daughter, who was just an infant at the time.
The Black Swan star simply captioned the image with three heart emojis, and Millepied, who was the photographer behind the moment, also shared the photograph on social media, writing, "Happy Mother's Day Natalie."
Although Portman largely keeps her private life out of the spotlight, she's been open about the joys of motherhood — and how there's no right way to be a mom.
"The biggest thing I've learned is that parenting is a totally different experience for every person," she said during a 2013 interview with the U.K. outlet The Telegraph.
"Everything is cool, there are no rules — I mean, apart from not hurting your kid," Portman added at the time. "Some people breastfeed until their babies are 5, and some don't breastfeed at all. There are no rules about what it means to be a feminist, or a good mother. For some, it's going to be right to go back to work. For others, it's going to be right to stop working completely."