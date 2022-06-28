Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth Would Hide Behind a Tree to Pick Up His Kids at School

"It felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup," said Chris Hemworth's Thor: Love and Thunder costar Natalie Portman

Hiding behind a tree may be one way to try and avoid attention — unless you're Chris Hemsworth.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Sean Hayes, Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder costar Natalie Portman shared a hilarious story about the Australian actor's tactic to not be recognized when picking up his children after school.

Portman, 41, explained that for a period of time, her and Hemsworth's kids attended the same school in Australia while shooting scenes there for the upcoming Thor film.

"One day, we ended up at school pick up at the same time and I just felt so bad for him," Portman shared. "Because I'm small and can kind of camouflage with the moms. And then he comes in, he's like a Greek god walking through."

"He's really famous everywhere but especially in Australia, he's so, so well-known," she continued. "So to see him kind of by the tree, hiding, it felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup."

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) | Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Hemsworth, 38, and his wife, Elsa Pataky, 45, share three children, daughter, India, 10, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 8. Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, 45, have two kids, son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5.

On Monday, the Marvel star and Pataky walked the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder with their twin boys.

Hemsworth wore a black tux with a black t-shirt for the event while Pataky looked radiant in a black evening gown with a plunging neckline and cutouts. The boys looked dapper in black tuxedos with black and white sneakers. The couple's daughter seemingly did not attend.

Chris Hemsworth and cast attend the "Thor: Love and Thunder" Australian Premiere Red Carpet in Sydney. Credit: Brandon Voight/BACKGRID

In a recent sitdown with Extra, Chris talked about his dad superpower: being "fun."

"I think I'm creative. They're all very active kids with big, vivid imaginations and so am I," he said. "We get outside and explore and play whatever we want. It's what it's about."

He also joked about how the iconic Thor hammer makes its way around his home. "It kind of varies in its location from the toy box to the mantlepiece," he shared. "It quickly gets taken off there and ends up in the bathroom."